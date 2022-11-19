scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Poland’s Matty Cash asks Aston Villa team mate Emiliano Martinez for World Cup favour

The 25-year-old, who has seven caps for Poland, qualified for citizenship through his mother and grandfather.

Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak and Matty Cash in action during training. (REUTERS)

Poland defender Matty Cash had a special request for Aston Villa teammate and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez ahead of their meeting at the World Cup: to get him Lionel Messi’s shirt.

Premier League colleagues Cash and Martinez will turn rivals when Poland takes on Argentina in Group C on Nov. 30. Asked if he had been in touch with Martinez ahead of the tournament, Cash told reporters on Saturday: “No bets. I asked him for Messi’s shirt, if that’s possible.

“Obviously when we step on the pitch, we become rivals although we are teammates at Villa. It’s another massive game against a really strong opponent.” In Qatar, English-born defender Cash will play his first major tournament with Poland after being granted citizenship last year.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The 25-year-old, who has seven caps for Poland, qualified for citizenship through his mother and grandfather. “Everybody dreams of playing at a major tournament and it has come now (at the World Cup), which is really exciting,” Cash said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...Premium
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...

“I really like pressure and think playing in the Premier League is pressure in itself… I want to prove myself on the biggest stage and this is the time to do it.” Poland begin their World Cup campaign on Tuesday against Mexico, whom Cash described as a very strong team. “Mexico are good but we have to believe we are better,” he added. “In our camp, we have to focus on ourselves and get ourselves right.”

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 09:57:22 pm
Next Story

Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead at CWG village home

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 19: Latest News