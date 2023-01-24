scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Poland hires Fernando Santos as coach

Santos, renowned for being a pragmatic, defensive-minded coach, has good pedigree at international level. In eight years with Portugal, he led the team to the Euro 2016 title — the country's first international trophy — and the inaugural Nations League title in 2019.

Former Portugal coach Fernando Santos arrived in Warsaw on Monday Jan. 23, 2023, the eve of the announcement of Poland's new national team boss, according to video posted by Gazeta.pl portal. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski.

A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland’s national team.

The 68-year-old Santos became Poland’s third foreign-born coach — after Leo Beenhakker and Paulo Sousa — and arrives with experience of leading high-profile players such as Ronaldo, who Santos even benched last month during the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Now Santos will be coaching a team captained by Lewandowski, the Barcelona striker who, at 34, is approaching the end of his career and might only have the European Championship in 2024 and possibly the 2026 World Cup left to play at international level.

Santos is tasked with improving Poland’s underwhelming record at recent major tournaments.

Since 1986, the national team has only advanced from the group stage at one World Cup (2022) and one European Championship (2016).

Poland didn’t extend the contract of Santos’ predecessor, Czeslaw Michniewicz, after reaching the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time in 36 years. Michniewicz’s contract ended December 31.

Former Portugal and South Korea coach Paulo Bento and Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, recently fired by Aston Villa in the Premier League, were linked with the job after the Polish soccer federation said it would be hiring a foreign coach.

Santos’ greater experience might have made the difference. On Monday, when it became clear Santos would be hired, Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk congratulated the soccer association on Twitter on its decision and called Santos a highly successful coach with “experience in working with great stars” such as Ronaldo.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 19:52 IST
