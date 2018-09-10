Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Poland charged over racism at UEFA Nations League game

UEFA didn't specify what Polish fans are alleged to have done in Friday's 1-1 draw with Italy, but said the case would be heard September 21.  

By: AP | Nyon | Updated: September 10, 2018 10:37:56 pm
Italy’s Giacomo Bonaventura in action against Poland in UEFA League Nation match. (REUTERS)
UEFA has charged Poland with fan racism in a Nations League game, while the Czech Republic and Ukraine face charges for crowd unrest. These are the first disciplinary cases involving Europe’s newest international competition. UEFA didn’t specify what Polish fans are alleged to have done in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Italy, but said the case would be heard September 21.

Both the Czech Republic and Ukraine are charged over pitch invasions in their game Thursday, while Ukraine’s fans are also accused of crowd disturbances, throwing objects and damaging the stadium. Ukraine won the game 2-1.

The Czech Republic also faces a charge over the delayed kickoff of the game, which was caused by a problem with the floodlights. All of the charges related to that game will be heard Sept. 27.

