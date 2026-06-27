‘Points can be won…but respect cannot’: Iran football team

The Iranian football team left another handwritten note after their 1-1 draw against Egypt on Saturday.

“We come from IRAN…..#IRI from a land that, for thousands of years, has placed honour above victory. For us, Football is not only a competition for results, but it is a test of character. Perhaps Points can be won in many ways, but respect cannot. Perhaps a team can advance from a group, but only through fairness and honor con one stand tall before history. Fair Play is not just a line in football’s rules, it is the soul of the game,” the note read.

Iran was originally scheduled to base in Tucson, Arizona, for their World Cup campaign but had to move to Tijuana, Mexico, after the US government stopped the team from basing in the country amid the US-Iran war, forcing them to leave US cities the same night as their World Cup matches. Iran skipper Mehdi Taremi hit out at FUFA and US authorities, calling the World Cup a ‘disaster World Cup’.

“We come from IRAN…..#IRI from a land that, for thousands of years, has placed honour above victory. For us, Football is not only a competition for results, but it is a test of character. Perhaps Points can be won in many ways, but respect cannot. Perhaps a team can advance from a group, but only through fairness and honor con one stand tall before history. Fair Play is not just a line in football’s rules, it is the soul of the game,” the note read.

Iran have left another handwritten note in their dressing room after the Egypt game in Seattle pic.twitter.com/pDag35oYXt — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) June 27, 2026

Iran was earlier scheduled to set base at Tucson, Arizona, for their World Cup campaign but had to base in Tijuana, Mexico, after the US government stopped the nation’s football team from setting base in the country amid the US-Iran war, forcing the team to leave US cities the same night as their World Cup matches. Iran skipper Mehdi Taremi hit out at FUFA and US authorities, calling the World Cup a ‘disaster World Cup’.

“It’s a disaster World Cup; a disaster. I mean, FIFA, they have to solve every problem here but unfortunately they could not solve it since the beginning. FIFA president Gianni Infantino came to our changing room after the first game against New Zealand and said, ‘It’s just the beginning…’ but the group stage finishes tomorrow,” skipper Mehdi Taremi told reports after the team’s loss against Egypt on Saturday.

In an earlier note left after the game against Belgium, Iran requested peace.

“From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast,” the note read, “We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour, and leave with dignity.

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“Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality. And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice, and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes.

“May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations.”