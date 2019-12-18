Plucky India beat Thailand in U-17 football tourney

Indian players celebrating after the goal. (Source: Twitter/@IndianFootball) Indian players celebrating after the goal. (Source: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

After 90 minutes of sluggish play, it was a hopeful cross in the first minute of added time that did the trick. There were no teammates inside the box when Kritina Devi Thounaojam skied her cross in the 91st minute of India’s U17 women’s match against their counterparts from Thailand. The right-back had already put her arms on the back of her head, grimacing in the shame of that hopeless cross, just as Thai goalkeeper Pawarisa Homyamyen came out to collect. Those hands, a moment later, stretched up to the sky in celebration, as the custodian spilled the ball into her own goal. All of a sudden, and not entirely against the run of play, India was leading 1-0, and it stayed that way till the final whistle at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai.

The win takes them to the final on Thursday, where they will play Sweden. This was India’s second outing in the three-team tournament, but this was the first time the junior Indian women’s team – which next year will become only the second Indian outfit to compete at a FIFA World Cup across age groups – was playing matches against better quality opposition since they qualified as hosts for next November’s elite event.

In the opener, they lost 3-0 to the Swedes. But in the opening minute of play against Thailand on Tuesday, they made their intent clear. The best opportunity to open the scoring, though, came in the 75th minute. Substitute Daisy Crasto marched into the box, rounded past her marker and the onrushing goalkeeper and then side-footed her effort into the empty goal. Inexplicably, a foot short of the goal-line, Sumita, clearly in an offside position, needlessly stepped forward and tapped the ball in. The goal was disallowed.

Ten minutes later Thailand had its best chance when India’s goalkeeper Manju Ganjhu spilled a low-driven freekick and Janista Jinantuya hit the post on the rebound. A match that was destined to end as a goalless draw was littered with end-to-end action, but the conversion was lacking. “We need to work on the finishing,” India’s coach Thomas Dennerby said. “When we come to the World Cup, against the best in the world, maybe we will get two chances in each half, but we need to score them because you won’t get the seven or eight like we did today. It’s about the players building in confidence, so that’s something we need to work on.” The goal did come, in the most unlikeliest of fashion. But Dennerby knows he cannot rely on such moments.

This tournament was designed by the host association to give India’s coach a chance to analyse how his team performs. So far he’s been impressed by the way his defenders have been disciplined, and by the chances that the team is learning to create. The plan now is to execute.

