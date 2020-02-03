Player sent off for celebration after forgetting the yellow card

Jandersons dismissal was criticized by many commentators who said that leaving the pitch to celebrate a goal is not a cautionable offense. (Reuters) Jandersons dismissal was criticized by many commentators who said that leaving the pitch to celebrate a goal is not a cautionable offense. (Reuters)

Corinthians midfielder Janderson was sent off for a goal celebration after scoring in the 2-0 derby win over Santos in Brazil’s Paulista championship on Sunday, saying afterward that he forgot he already had a yellow card.

At the start of the second half, the 20-year-old got clear of the Santos defense, finished with aplomb and then ran around behind the goal and climbed some steps to celebrate with Corinthians fans who hugged him.

Yet on returning to the pitch he was given a second yellow card, having been booked for a foul in the first half, and put his head in his hands.

“Unfortunately, I forgot I had the yellow card and, in the excitement my first goal in a Classico I went to celebrate with the fans,” he said.

Some commentators criticized the rule which led to his dismissal. Under the rule, leaving the pitch to celebrate a goal is not a cautionable offense but players should return as soon as possible.

The rule adds that “climbing onto a perimeter fence and/or approaching the spectators in a manner which can cause safety and/or security issues” is a bookable offense, although, in Janderson’s case, this was borderline.

The player climbed steps, rather than fencing, to reach the fans and it was open to interpretation as to whether his presence could have been a security risk.

Fuenlabrada’s Cristobal Marquez red-carded, reprieved by VAR, sent off again

Cristobal Marquez was ‘sent off’ twice as VAR provoked extraordinary scenes in Fuenlabrada’s match against Girona in the Spanish second division on Sunday.

Both players were booked but as it was Marquez's second yellow card he was sent off for the second time in a matter of minutes and this time there was no coming back.

Fuenlabrada’s Marquez was initially shown a straight red card for a tackle on Girona’s Alex Granell and trudged off down the tunnel. He was given a reprieve, however, as a VAR check deemed his challenge worthy of only a yellow card, shown to him as he walked back out to continue playing.

Then matters descended into farce.

Before play resumed Marquez became involved in an angry altercation with Granell.

Both players were booked but as it was Marquez’s second yellow card he was sent off for the second time in a matter of minutes and this time there was no coming back.

Girona won the game 1-0.

