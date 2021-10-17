Play halted at Newcastle vs Tottenham after fan collapses

Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday was suspended after a fan collapsed in the crowd, Britain’s Independent website reported.

Spurs were leading 2-1 in the 41st minute when referee Andre Marriner halted the match after players brought the medical emergency in the crowd to his attention.

After a brief wait, Marriner took the players off the pitch.

An announcement was made to supporters to confirm that play would resume following a short warm-up and that the first half, with seven minutes stoppage time added, was played to a conclusion. Spurs scored their third goal courtesy of Heung-min Son before the players headed to their respective dressing room for half time talks.

ESPN reported that Tottenham were due to take a corner before fans in the Gallowgate Stand behind the goal signalled for play to be stopped due to an incident in the adjoining East Stand.

Players from both sides, aware of fans waving their arms and shirts in the East Stand, informed referee Andre Marriner, who consulted stewards and assistants before calling for both teams to enter the dressing room early.

The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital. Our thoughts are with them. 🖤🤍 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021

While the situation was developing, Tottenham defender Eric Dier ran to the side of the pitch and called for a defibrillator to be taken to the East Stand, where a supporter was receiving treatment from medical staff, according to the ESPN report.

A statement on Newcastle’s official Twitter account read: “The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital.

“Our thoughts are with them.”