Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Pitch invasion goes wrong as fan ends up falling flat on his face during Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match

Pictures emerged of the fan being escorted off the pitch, with him wearing a Manchester United beanie hat and Marcus Rashford scarf.

Nottingham Forest's goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, right, makes a save from Manchester United's Wout Weghorst during the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
With Manchester United beanie hat and Marcus Rashford scarf, a fan invaded the pitch during English League Cup semifinal second-leg match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

According to a talkSPORT report, the incident took place during a non-penalty call on Wout Weghorst, TV cameras switched to replays.“Some idiot has decided to try and jump onto the pitch,” talkSPORT commentator Sam Matterface, who witnessed the incident, quoted as saying in the report.

“He has his face covered which is probably why when he jumped over the hoardings he tripped over his own feet and ended up falling flat on his face.He’s now being escorted out of the ground, well done mate,” he said.

Pictures emerged of the fan being escorted off the pitch, with him wearing a Manchester United beanie hat and Marcus Rashford scarf.

Meanwhile, United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final, winning the tie 5-0 on aggregate to stage a final at Wembley against Newcastle.

Erik ten Hag was hired to bring the good times back to Manchester United. Now, just nine months after his appointment, he is one game away from ending the club’s six-year trophy wait.

United will face Newcastle in the final at Wembley Stadium on Feb. 26 for the English season’s first piece of major silverware.

“It is good to reach the final of course, but it is not about reaching the final, it is about winning it,” Ten Hag said. “It has to give huge motivation to us and we want to bring that cup (back).”

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 10:45 IST
