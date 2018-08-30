Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang walks down WWE ramp, meets Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman; watch video

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with InterContinental Champion Seth Rollins. (Source: WWE UK) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with InterContinental Champion Seth Rollins. (Source: WWE UK)

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Wednesday fulfilled his childhood dream of walking down the WWE entrance ramp at a Live event in London, the Daily Mail reported. The footballer made an entrance from the ramp and sat inside the WWE ring before the start of the WWE event in London’s O2 Arena. After his entrance, the 29-year old was taken backstage to meet with several WWE superstars including InterContinental Champion Seth Rollins, former RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman.

As per the report, the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was busy with other meet-and-great events and hence was not available for a meeting with Aubameyang. But he did allow the former Borussia Dortmund forward to hold hi Universal Champion and pose for a photograph.

In a video clip shared on Twitter from Aubameyang’s personal account, the Gabonese footballer was seen admiring the size of Strowman during the meet. He was also seen enacting Randy Orton’s signature pose after making his entrance to the arena.

Aubameyang moved to Emirates Stadium from Dortmund in the winter transfer last year for a fee of £56million. In his 13 appearances for the club so far, the striker has scored just 10 goals. Arsenal will next face newly-promoted Cardiff City on Sunday.

