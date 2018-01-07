Philippe Coutinho joins Neymar in Top 10 Most Expensive Footballers list

Philippe Coutinho became the second most expensive signing on Saturday. Philippe Coutinho became the second most expensive signing on Saturday.

Philippe Coutinho’s move to Barcelona from Liverpool for a staggering 160 million Euros has helped him spiral as the second most expensive transfer in the world. The Brazilian’s move to La Liga toppers comes in the middle of the season with the player signing a five and a half year contract. As per reports, the transfer fee is believed to be 120 million Euros and 40 million Euros in add-ons.

The 25-year-old’s transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona places him as the second most expensive signing but still far behind what Neymar cost Paris Saint Germain from Barcelona in 2017. The Ligue 1 club forked out 222 million Euros for the Brazilian to bring him to Paris. Incidentally, the third most expensive signing also involves Barcelona with the Catalan club spending 105 million Euros on Frenchman Ousmane Dembele with the cash that the club generated from the Neymar sale.

TOP 10 MOST EXPENSIVE TRANSFERS (in Euros)

Neymar – Barcelona to PSG – 2017 – 222 million Euros

Coutinho – Liverpool to Barcelona – 2018 – 160 million Euros

Ousmane Dembele – Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona – 2017 – 105 million Euros

Paul Pogba – Juventus to Manchester United – 2016 – 105 million Euros

Gareth Bale – Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid – 100 million Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid to Juventus – 2018 – 100 million Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United to Real Madrid – 2009 – 94 million Euros

Gonzalo Higuain – Napoli to Juventus – 2016 – 90 million Euros

Neymar – Santos to Barcelona – 2013 – 88.2 million Euros

Romelu Lukaku – Everton to Manchester United – 2017 – 85 million Euros

Virgil van Dijk – Southampton to Liverpool – 2018 – 84.5 million Euros

