Follow Us:
Saturday, January 11, 2020

Phil Brown sacked by Hyderabad FC after Chennaiyin defeat

Hyderabad FC are languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table with just one win, two draws and as many as nine defeats in 12 matches.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published: January 11, 2020 3:39:58 pm
Phil Brown. (Source: ISL)

Indian Super League franchise Hyderabad FC and head coach Phil Brown have agreed to part ways, the club announced on Saturday.

Brown was appointed as the first head coach of the club at the start of the season.

“We at the club would like to sincerely thank Phil for his efforts since joining Hyderabad FC. We have had some challenging times in the inaugural season and Phil led the team admirably. All of us at the club would like to wish Phil the very best in his future endeavors,” said Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC are languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table with just one win, two draws and as many as nine defeats in 12 matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

The Wall turns 47: Rahul Dravid’s career in photos
The Wall turns 47: Rahul Dravid’s career in photos
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 11: Latest News