Monday, August 22, 2022

Watch Lionel Messi assist Kylian Mbappe, goal in record 8 seconds

Mbappe lobbed the ball into the Lille net after being teed up by Messi, equalling the record set in 1992 by Michel Rio for Caen against Cannes.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, goal in 8 seconds, PSG vs Lille, French LeaguePSG's Kylian Mbappe, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side first goal during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Paris Saint Germain at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

In a brilliant display of coordination between PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, the fastest Ligue 1 goal for 30 years was witnessed on Sunday. Just within eight seconds of kickoff, Mbappe had the ball in the net. He lobbed the ball into the Lille net after being teed up by Messi, equalling the record set in 1992 by Michel Rio for Caen against Cannes.

PSG needed just four passes from kickoff to score as Messi hit a superb ball over the top for Mbappe, who cleverly lobbed Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim. It was a sensational goal which blew up social media as fans drooled over both the assists and finish. Champions PSG beat Lille 7-1 as they kept up their 100% start to the new Ligue 1 season.

The France World Cup star completed a hat-trick while there were two for Neymar, one for Messi and another for flying fullback Achraf Hakimi in a devastating display of their prowess and dominance in the French league.

PSG have scored 17 goals in winning their first three games of the season and are two points above Racing Lens and Olympique de Marseille, both winners on Saturday.

Sunday also saw home success for Clermont and Stade Rennes and wins away for Auxerre and Stade Brest as they both marked their first victories of the new campaign.

The weekend also saw a total of 11 red cards for the first time in 30 years, including four as newly promoted Auxerre won 2-1 at Montpellier.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 08:18:09 am
Premium
A mystery ‘dwarfing’ disease hits paddy crop in Punjab and Haryana

A mystery ‘dwarfing’ disease hits paddy crop in Punjab and Haryana

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

