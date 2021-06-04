scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 04, 2021
Most read

Manchester City dominate PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Premier League champions Manchester City dominated the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Team of the Year which was announced on Friday, with six players making the cut.

By: Reuters |
June 4, 2021 10:27:26 pm
Manchester City players celebrate a goal against Everton in the Premier League. (AP)

Premier League champions Manchester City dominated the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Team of the Year which was announced on Friday, with six players making the cut.

PFA Team of the Year: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan (all Manchester City), Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes (both Manchester United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Son Heung-min, Harry Kane (both Tottenham Hotspur).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs Qatar
IND vs QAT in pics: India lose 0-1 to Qatar in World Cup qualifying round match
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 04: Latest News