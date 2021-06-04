Manchester City dominate PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Manchester City players celebrate a goal against Everton in the Premier League. (AP)

Premier League champions Manchester City dominated the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Team of the Year which was announced on Friday, with six players making the cut. PFA Team of the Year: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan (all Manchester City), Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes (both Manchester United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Son Heung-min, Harry Kane (both Tottenham Hotspur). 🏆 The PFA Premier League Team of the Year is… @EdersonMoraes93 @LukeShaw23

Joao Cancelo

John Stones@rubendias @DeBruyneKev @B_Fernandes8 @IlkayGuendogan @HKane @MoSalah Let’s hear it for the winners! 🙌⚽️🏆 @ManUtd @SpursOfficial @ManCity @LFC pic.twitter.com/R1mlc6OANT — Professional Footballers’ Association (@PFA) June 4, 2021

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.