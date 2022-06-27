Petr Cech set to leave Chelsea, steps down as technical advisor

Petr Cech’s time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end after the 41-year-old announced his decision to leave his role as technical and performance adviser at Chelsea.

Cech’s decision comes on the backdrop of the departures of chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia.

Cech was appointed to his role by Granovskaia three years ago and has been instrumental in a number of transfers and football decisions at the club.

“It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years, Cech told the club’s official website.

“With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside,” he said,

“I am pleased that the club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch,” he further added.

Boehly, chairman and co-controlling owner, added: “Petr is an important member of the Chelsea family.

“We understand his decision to step away and thank him for his contributions as an advisor and his commitment to the club and to our community. We wish him the best.”

Cech, who was appointed to the role in 2019 following his retirement, spent 11 years at Chelsea between 2004-15 and won 13 major trophies, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League.