scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Peter Schmeichel disappointed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s walk off

Ronaldo walked down the tunnel with a few minutes left after once again being left on the bench by coach Erik ten Hag who said he would deal with the player on Thursday.

Ronaldo walks back inside the Old Trafford tunnel during the United-Spurs match. (Screengrab: Twitter)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says he was disappointed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s behaviour during the club’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and says the Portuguese has become a distraction at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo walked down the tunnel with a few minutes left after once again being left on the bench by coach Erik ten Hag who said he would deal with the player on Thursday. It was the one negative aspect of an impressive night for United who outclassed Antonio Conte’s Spurs team. “(Cristiano Ronaldo) leaving like that creates everything we don’t want at the moment,” Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live. “He would have known that would be headlines.

“It’s the first time I can say that I am disappointed with him. Normally I back him, I understand his situation. “The issue here is he is such a big player, he is such a big presence. Is it a case of playing him or letting him leave? I don’t know.” The 37-year-old Ronaldo, who has scored 103 Premier League goals for United, has started only two league games this season but has been a regular in the Europa League.

After a tough start, Ten Hag has got United ticking and Schmeichel says the focus needs to be on his progress. United are in fifth place, eight points behind leaders Arsenal but only one behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...Premium
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border

“We have got Erik ten Hag in now who has very clear ideas about the way he wants to play football. We need understanding and time from everyone,” Schmeichel said. “We don’t need distractions like that, and that’s a disappointment, I would

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 05:43:12 pm
Next Story

Not just future of Sena but democracy at stake: Uddhav

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virender Sehwag birthday
Virender Sehwag birthday special: A glimpse of his storied career
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 20: Latest News