Peter Crouch on Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze: ‘Couldn’t get on the ball’

Arsenal ended up drawing 1-1 with Brentford on Thursday, and former Liverpool player Peter Crouch was not too pleased with Eberechi Eze’s performance. Eze was given a start in the line-up but could not make much of an impact in the game. Crouch compared Eze’s game to Martin Odegaard and said he is not as defensively sound.

“Yeah, Eze couldn’t get on the ball or make things work, he couldn’t make things tick. Defensively he’s probably not as good as Martin Odegaard either, he doesn’t get around the pitch quick as much. It’s disappointing for Eze; he’s not played many games and has not managed to make an influence at all.”