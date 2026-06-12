Peru Police dress up as World Cup mascots to arrest suspected drug dealer

Police in Peru dressed up as World Cup mascots — Maple, Zayu and Clutch — to fool a alleged drug dealer and arrest him on Thursday.

According to a short video shared by AFP, one of the officers is seen telling, “Thanks to the intelligence work carried out by the team, we were able to establish that the person we are about to arrest was a die-hard football fan, living and breathing World Cup fever. So we proceeded to disguise my green squad personnel as World Cup mascots to approach him without arousing any suspicion at the market area.”

In the visuals, the mascots are seen chasing the alleged drug dealer before they nab him on top of a building.