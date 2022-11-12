scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Perfect start for defending champions Gokulam Kerala, down Mohammedan Sporting

Gokulam Kerala will next face Aizawl FC in an away fixture on November 18, while Mohammedan Sporting travel to play Punjab FC on November 20

Mohammedan seemed like running out of ideas and failed to pose any real threat to the Gokulam defence . (FILE)

Defending I-League champions Gokulam Kerala defeated a wasteful Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 to kick off their campaign on a positive note .

Mohammedan’s Cameroon signing Auguste Somlaga struck the all important goal in the 55th minute to give them full points, while the the Kolkata heavyweights failed to make use of any of their opportunities. After a goal-less stalemate in the first 45 minutes, the home side started with urgency in the second-half.

It was Somlaga who deceived midfielder Farshad Noor before driving a low shot from outside the box that slipped through the hands of Mohammedan keeper Zothanmawia. The Black and Whites got a chance to level in the 64th minute when Vanlalzuidika raided the Gokulam penalty area but the attack did not yield anything.

Farshad Noor also got a chance to double Kerala’s lead when he raided the Mohammedan box after some great dribbling but his effort narrowly missed the target. Mohammedan seemed like running out of ideas and failed to pose any real threat to the Gokulam defence. In the 83rd minute, Mohammedan skipper SK Faiaz had a good chance in the Gokulam box but his shot went straight to goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 10:20:09 pm
