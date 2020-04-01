25 minutes I ran out of oxygen was worst time of life: Pepe Reina narrates coronavirus ordeal

Pepe Reina revealed he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus last week. (Source: Twitter/PReina25) Pepe Reina revealed he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus last week. (Source: Twitter/PReina25)

A week after Pepe Reina revealed he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the Aston Villa goalkeeper on Monday said he experienced the ‘worst moment of his life’ after facing difficulties in breathing for almost 25 minutes.

Speaking of the harrowing experience that he went through while battling the virus, the former Liverpool goalkeeper explained the symptoms he faced in details.

“I was very tired after experiencing the first symptoms of the virus. fever, dry cough and a headache that never went away. It was just that constant feeling of tiredness,” Reina said Corriere dello Sport in an exclusive interview.

READ | Aston Villa to fine Jack Grealish for ignoring coronavirus lockdown

He added that it became worse when he failed to respire, terming it the worst moment of his life. “The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen. It was the worst moment of my life.The only real fear I had was when I understood there was no oxygen–endless minutes of fear as if suddenly my throat had closed. As a result, I spent the first six or eight days indoors.”

Reina, who is currently on loan in Aston Villa, has remained in self-isolation at home in Birmingham, England. The good news is the footballer feels he’s on the road to recovery and has remained inside his house for the last 18 days.

“I don’t miss the company as it’s me, my wife Yolanda, five children and two in-laws. The house is big and loneliness has no access to my home,” Reina said.

As sports has taken a backseat after the outbreak of coronavirus, the Premier League, like many other sporting events has been suspended and is unlikely to resume anytime soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd