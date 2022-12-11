scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

‘Unacceptable to have an Argentine referee’, ‘I don’t know if they’re going to give the trophy to Argentina’: Pepe & Fernandes rage over referee post Morocco defeat

The duo expressed outrage over the appointment of Facunda Tello, an Argentinean, as the referee for their knockout fixture.

Portugal's Pepe talks to referee Facundo Tello from Argentina at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP)

Portugal bowed out of the 2022 World Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarter final on Saturday at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Post game however, defender Pepe and midfielder Bruno Fernandes expressed outrage over the appointment of Facunda Tello, an Argentine, as the referee for their knockout fixture.

“I’m going to have to say it. It’s unacceptable for an Argentine referee to referee our game. After what happened yesterday, with Messi talking, all of Argentina talking and the referee comes here,” Pepe said.

The Portugal captain in absence of Cristiano Ronaldo further added, “What did we play the second half? The goalkeeper dropped to the ground. There were only eight minutes of stoppage time. We worked hard and the referee eight minutes? We didn’t play anything in the second half. The only team that played football was us. We are sad. We had the quality to win the World Cup and we didn’t manage to.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Bruno Fernandes also raged over the same. “I don’t know if they’re going to give the trophy to Argentina,” the Manchester United player said.

“I don’t care, I’m going to say what I think and screw them. It’s very weird that a ref officiates us from a country still in the competition. Clearly they’ve tilted the field against us,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and the re...Premium
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and the re...
Bangladesh on razor’s edge: Why India must wake up to the looming e...Premium
Bangladesh on razor’s edge: Why India must wake up to the looming e...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns

Morocco took the lead in the third quarterfinal in the 42nd minute following a Youssef En-Nesyri header, which was enough to see them through to the semifinals, and become the first African nation to do so.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 01:41:32 am
Next Story

Election Commission forms panels to improve communication

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 10: Latest News
close