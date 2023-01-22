scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

Pep Guardiola threatens to leave Man City; says ‘here people don’t wait’

City’s chances to mount a title comeback in the second half of the season have gotten a lot better after the World Cup.

Pep Guardiola is the head coach of Manchester City. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
Pep Guardiola threatens to leave Man City; says ‘here people don’t wait’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola demanded that his team wake up and see that they are in the midst of a title race and that he wouldn’t be around if they didn’t start to challenge for the English Premier League.

City are currently five points behind Arsenal. Despite a lacklustre campaign, Guardiola’s team find them only five points behind the league leaders but Arsenal also has a game in hand, with only half of the season gone.

“I won four La Ligas in a row when I was a football player,” said the former Barcelona midfielder. “In the fifth (season) I was not the same, in the sixth I was not the same. I was not starving enough. I thought ‘How good I am’ and Madrid beat me the fifth and the sixth.

He then added, “I understand (the challenge) but I am here to do it. The chairman knows that. I want to be here, otherwise I don’t sign. But if I lose the team or I lose something I cannot be here. Here people don’t wait.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sunny Side Up: 80 pc kids in Karnataka pick eggs over bananas & chikk...
Sunny Side Up: 80 pc kids in Karnataka pick eggs over bananas & chikk...

City’s chances to mount a title comeback in the second half of the season have gotten a lot better after the World Cup. At Qatar, the Gunners lost striker Gabriel Jesus to injury. The Brazilian, signed by Arsenal from City itself, offered the North London team an added pressing threat at the key of their attack – one that had led to great dividends for a team on the up.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“We are second in the table; we are not 25 points behind Arsenal. There are still 57 points still to play. What I am saying is playing in this way, (there is) no chance. We have time to recover,” he added. Guardiola then said that the Citizens now are always expected to play like they did against Tottenham Hotspur in the second half in their 4-2 league win.

“For many things, the consistency to play in a good level but that is the past. Now our fans want the second half (against Tottenham) more often and that is what we have to find,” said Guardiola.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 09:51 IST
Next Story

Why 35 members of Imran Khan’s PTI resigned from Pakistan National Assembly

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 22: Latest News
close