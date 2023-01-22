Pep Guardiola threatens to leave Man City; says ‘here people don’t wait’

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola demanded that his team wake up and see that they are in the midst of a title race and that he wouldn’t be around if they didn’t start to challenge for the English Premier League.

City are currently five points behind Arsenal. Despite a lacklustre campaign, Guardiola’s team find them only five points behind the league leaders but Arsenal also has a game in hand, with only half of the season gone.

“I won four La Ligas in a row when I was a football player,” said the former Barcelona midfielder. “In the fifth (season) I was not the same, in the sixth I was not the same. I was not starving enough. I thought ‘How good I am’ and Madrid beat me the fifth and the sixth.

He then added, “I understand (the challenge) but I am here to do it. The chairman knows that. I want to be here, otherwise I don’t sign. But if I lose the team or I lose something I cannot be here. Here people don’t wait.”

City’s chances to mount a title comeback in the second half of the season have gotten a lot better after the World Cup. At Qatar, the Gunners lost striker Gabriel Jesus to injury. The Brazilian, signed by Arsenal from City itself, offered the North London team an added pressing threat at the key of their attack – one that had led to great dividends for a team on the up.

“We are second in the table; we are not 25 points behind Arsenal. There are still 57 points still to play. What I am saying is playing in this way, (there is) no chance. We have time to recover,” he added. Guardiola then said that the Citizens now are always expected to play like they did against Tottenham Hotspur in the second half in their 4-2 league win.

“For many things, the consistency to play in a good level but that is the past. Now our fans want the second half (against Tottenham) more often and that is what we have to find,” said Guardiola.