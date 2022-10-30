scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland will not be risked when Manchester City face Sevilla

Man City lacked a cutting edge in the opening half at Leicester but a stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne sealed the win as the champions moved back to the top of the Premier League table.

Errling haalandManchester City's Erling Braut Haaland reacts . (Reuters)

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will skip their Champions League clash with Sevilla on Wednesday as a precaution after the Norwegian did not play in Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League victory at Leicester City due to injury, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Haaland, who has 22 goals in all competitions this season, was substituted in the second half of City’s goalless Champions League draw at his former side Borussia Dortmund last Tuesday after sustaining a knock.

Guardiola said he would not take a risk with his leading goalscorer when they host Sevilla in Europe’s top-tier club competition as they have already qualified for the knockout stage.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I don’t know,” Guardiola told the BBC, when asked about Haaland’s potential return date. “He has ligament damage. He feels better, we have one more week. “He won’t play against Sevilla, because we have already qualified and hopefully against Fulham (on Saturday) he can help us. If not, he might play against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup (on Nov. 9).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...Premium
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land

City lacked a cutting edge in the opening half at Leicester but a stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne sealed the win as the champions moved back to the top of the Premier League table.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 02:41:49 pm
Next Story

Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI, Additional AG informs high court

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli in the runs again as India thump Netherlands at Perth
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 30: Latest News