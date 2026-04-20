Guardiola turns Gaffer: Once polar opposites, Pep, like Alex Ferguson, is now totem pole of adapting systems to players

The shadow of Alex Ferguson spread imperiously over Pep Guardiola when he arrived at the Etihad. In the unveiling ceremony in 2016, the Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al‑Mubarak, said he wished Guardiola built a dynasty like Ferguson at Manchester United. Nearly a decade later, he has built a seignorial empire in the EPL era after Ferguson. But more fascinating is how the shadows of the two managers have converged and how they resemble each other in their methods than ever before.

Guardiola was the ideologue, the system’s man, the team’s structure and playing patterns stripped to detail. His football was chess in hurry, every move pre-arranged with forensic precision. He found men for the system he adhered to. Ferguson was a person’s manager; who flexed systems to the strengths of his men. He was a stickler for discipline but with emphasis on creative output, individual dazzle within a well-knit framework, football as an expression and reflection of personality rather than an ideology.

But in his last phase as City’s manager, Guardiola’s fixation with systems rather than individuals has relented. The heist artists of 2026 capture his shifting convictions, the weird pleasure of rebelling his own ideas and embracing the ones that he had once smirked at. Perhaps, it was the circumstances. He couldn’t discover a midfield talisman of Kevin de Bruyne’s playmaking silk; Phil Foden has slipped and Rodri, post injury, has not been the impenetrable force he was once; the backline is more fragile than a China pot. He had no time to find the perfect player for the perfect system.

Rather, like Ferguson throughout his career, found systems and ways that suited his men most. He built a team around them. He has exemplary wingers, the pace-burning throwbacks that dribbled, cut in and crossed. In tight, man-marking defence, they make the difference. He relished on control, still does, but not with headmaster-like rigorousness. He lets players indulge, if they could produce the end results. Like the impish Rayan Cherki. He is the Guardiola-antithesis. He clings too long to the ball; unlocks his over-elaborate artistry. He dribbles and slaloms. He doesn’t conform to the routine passing patterns. He moves into unusual spaces that distorts the team’s shapes. But Guardiola understands that Cherki’s dancing feet could unlock the meanest defences. As he did against Arenal with a goal that was half-dream, half-illusion. To breach the William Saliba—Gabriel human boulder, City required the spontaneous ingenuity of the Frenchman.

Guardiola did not have the control-providing midfield conductors of the past. So he resorted to an idea that Ferguson tried and succeeded towards the end of his career. United faced an acute shortage of elite midfielders, especially after Owen Hargreaves’s run in with injuries. He coveted Luka Modric, but failed to sign him. So he stacked his team with a variety of forwards who could create as well as score goals. The versatile Wayne Rooney dropped back from the front line to act as an auxiliary midfielder. The treble winning team of Ferguson was indistinguishable from his double winners of 2008. The fulcrum of 1999 was his midfield quartet; the soul of 2008 was his forward trident. Eras change, players and tactics alter, but great managers sense this twist of tides more than most and change accordingly. “We adapt to the quality of the players that we have,” Guardiola would say.

Both have won titles with vastly different sides. Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs were only links between the two Champions League. Only four of those in the 2008 squad lasted till his last season. Kyle Walker, Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne were the only regulars in Guardiola’s first and the most recent title-winning teams.

Deep into his Premier League sojourn, Ferguson’s directness waned, in reaction to the world around him changing. The game was getting tactically complex. False nines and inverted wingers were in vogue; full-backs began to underlap and became hybrid midfielders. Guardiola was the new manager-saint. Paradoxically, Guardiola has wedded directness. Flanksmen are his heartbeat. Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semeneyo can smoothly shift from narrow or widen the pitch. They could function as the traditional wingers as well as No 10s, drifting to central space and cook passes for Erling Haaland, a true blue No 9, as opposed to false one Guardiola had fetishised for much of his career.

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Cherki is not the pass-spitting David Silva or De Bruyne, but a half-playmaker, half second striker. Guardiola seldom had so many tricksters together. Behind him are Rodri and Bernardo, the men that restore order to the chaos upfront. There is a vintage Ferguson-team feel to City 2026, not so much structurally as in sprit.

City’s backline was depleted. So he converted two midfielders into full-backs. Like Ferguson used to employ centre backs as midfielders or winger as full-backs. Matheus Nunes and Nico O’Reilly have been the unsung heroes of City this season. Both had remarkable persuasive powers to convince them to adopt different positions. Both have built, stripped down, rebuilt and then did it all again. Ferguson did it for 27 and a half years. Guardiola is in his tenth year. It’s impossible for Guardiola to replicate Ferguson’s longevity, but he has constructed as infallible a legacy as the Scot. In his EPL journey, that began with Ferguson as the polar opposites, their shadows are overlapping now, more than ever before. Maybe, it is how shadows of great men are meant to be.