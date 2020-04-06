Pep Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting coronavirus

Pep Guardiola has been Manchester City’s manager since 2016. (Source: File Photo) Pep Guardiola has been Manchester City’s manager since 2016. (Source: File Photo)

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting the coronavirus. The Premier League club says Dolors Sala Carrió died near Barcelona in the city of Manresa. She was 82.

Manchester City says “everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends. — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 6, 2020

Guardiola has coached Manchester City since 2016. He previously coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

On Monday though, Spain declared a fourth consecutive drop in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, with 637 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in nearly two weeks. The nation has seen over 13,000 deaths so far.

