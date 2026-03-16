‘Stay home’: Pep Guardiola’s stern message to Manchester City players who don’t believe they can overturn 3-0 deficit vs Real Madrid in UCL

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. ((AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had a stern message for his underperforming outfit ahead of the crucial Champions League Round of 16 2nd leg against Real Madrid: If you don’t believe, you can stay home. City are coming into the match after getting totally humbled by the Spanish counterparts where they were blanked 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeau.

“If they don’t believe, it’s a problem. They are adults. They have good salaries. If they don’t believe in that in the Champions League, go home, stay home. We have to try. What do we have to lose?,” Guardiola said.

“Madrid never came back in history? I don’t know how many – 50 Champions League games, they never came back from 3-0? Of course, it’s a tough result. But we have to try, for respect for the people, for fans, for our job, you know?,” he added.