Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
If they spend a little more money, yes: Pep Guardiola’s cheeky response on if Manchester United can be Premier League contenders

While Manchester City sit second in the points table, two points behind the table toppers, United are third. Six points behind derby rivals.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and manager Pep Guardiola celebrate with the trophy after winning the Premier League. (Reuters)
Pep Guardiola has a sense of humor. Despite his touchline antics that can range from celebratory to despair, the Manchester City boss can make a joke or two.

On Tuesday, Guardiola congratulated derby rivals Manchester United for winning the 2023 Carabao Cup and ending a six year trophy drought. When asked if he saw United as potential league contenders, Guardiola chuckled, “If they spend a little more money, yes! It’s because they didn’t spend, isn’t it?”

Manchester City under Guardiola have been infamous for splashing huge amount of money on player transfers.

The City boss further added, “It’s normal, they’re in the position they normally should be. The reality is that two teams, Liverpool and ourselves, have done incredibly well in the numbers.”

Guardiola further praised the United aura when he first arrived in England in 2016, terming them as serial title contenders in England.

“When I landed here I thought United would always be there, for the history, for everything, and Erik is doing an incredible job,” he said. “It’s normal. United have to be there. Always having been opponents we were better in the previous seasons and now it’s closer. Anything can happen in the Premier League.”

Guardiola further added, “I remember when we travelled to win our first Carabao Cup and everyone was so excited to do it. For the staff it was new, for the players it was new. The fourth time we travelled there to win the Carabao Cup for the fourth time in a row, it was, ‘Well, it’s OK, another one, another day in the office’.”

While Arsenal currently sit on top of the table in the 2022/23 English Premier League, Manchester City sit second in the points table, two points behind the table toppers. United on the other hand, are third, six points behind arch rivals.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 22:29 IST
Indian national shot dead in Sydney by Australian police

