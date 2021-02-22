Manchester City’s unbeaten record will be broken one day: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is surprised with his side’s stellar form while other Premier League teams are dropping points but believes their unbeaten streak will be broken one day.

City are on an 18-match unbeaten run in all competitions following Sunday’s 1-0 win at Arsenal and have taken control of the title race with a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Guardiola’s side, who suffered their last defeat in November, have 59 points from 25 games after Raheem Sterling’s early goal handed them their 13th successive league victory.

“The record will be broken one day, we will lose games,” Guardiola said after the win at the Emirates Stadium.

“I’m surprised and impressed and so when everyone is suffering in this world, all the teams in the league are dropping points, we were consistent over the past two months.

“People talk and talk about the record and the victories but to do this you have to win these types of games many, many times.”

Guardiola said City’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who has not played since Jan. 3 due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19, was edging closer to a return.

“I’m looking forward to putting him in the side,” the Spaniard said. “We cannot forget that he was a long time injured and you only get rhythm when you play minutes.

“As soon as I can, he will play because he deserves it and I want it. I want to say for him to keep working hard because his time is coming.”