‘Even if it’s League Two, I will still be here’: Pep Guardiola on Manchester City ban

Pep Guardiola has come out and voiced his support to the cause of Manchester City on Monday by saying that he will remain at the club even if the Premier League club gets relegated to League Two.

Manchester City with a two-year ban from UEFA Champions League on Friday after UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) found them guilty of violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The governing body of Europe said Manchester City had committed “serious breaches” of its FFP regulations by “overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016.”

The reigning Premier League champions denied any wrongdoing and said they will appeal to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

According Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, Guardiola has told his players, “Whatever league we are in, I will still be here. Even if they put us in League Two, I will still be here. This is a time for sticking together.”

The Independent claims that the Football League has recently changed their rules so that any club in a situation similar to the one Manchester City is in must start again in League Two.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s CEO Ferran Soriano is understood to have told the players, “Trust me like I trust you, this will be dropped.”

Following suit, Raheem Sterling is also understood to be fully committed to the club and will not seek a move away from Manchester City in the summer despite the absence of European football.

