Pep Guardiola has always had problems with African players, says Yaya Toure

Toure’s eight-year-long career with Manchester City came to an end last season. (Source: AP) Toure’s eight-year-long career with Manchester City came to an end last season. (Source: AP)

Yaya Toure said that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola “often has problems with Africans.” In an interview with France Football, the Ivorian said that Guardiola was “cruel” to him and he often came to think if that was because of his colour.

“I do not know why but I have the impression that he was jealous, he took me for a rival. As if I made him a little shade,” said Toure. “He was cruel to me. I came to wonder if it was not because of my colour. I am not the first to talk about these differences in treatment. In Barca, some have also asked the question.”

Toure’s eight-year-long career with Manchester City came to an end last season. He struggled for a starting spot or even a place in the squad at all under Guardiola. “When we realise he often has problems with Africans wherever he goes, I ask myself questions. I want to be the one who breaks the myth of Guardiola,” he said.

Toure had left Barcelona for Manchester City after steadily decreasing first team opportunities at the Nou Camp under Guardiola. At City, Toure was an integral part of the squads that won the Premier League titles in 2012 and 2014. He only played a bit part role this season as City won the title and ended with a record points tally of 100 points.

