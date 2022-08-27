scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Pep Guardiola expects Phil Foden and Erling Haaland to form lethal combination soon

Norway international Haaland has bagged three goals and an assist in four games in all competitions for the Premier League champions since joining them from Borussia Dortmund in the close season.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland celebrate after a goal against Bayern Munich during the first half of a friendly soccer match. (AP)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expects midfielder Phil Foden and new striker Erling Haaland to form a dangerous combination after playing more games together regularly.

Guardiola said City players are adjusting to playing with a pure striker, but it will become natural for them to look for Haaland upfront as each game goes by.

“It’s just a question of time and knowing each other better and see it,” Guardiola told reporters before Saturday’s Premier League game at home to Crystal Palace.

In City’s 4-0 win at home over Bournemouth and 3-3 draw with Newcastle United, Foden went close with two angled shots with Haaland well-placed in the middle.

“When we played in Anfield last season, it was a similar action when Phil shoots and scores, but maybe in that time we did not have a proper striker,” Guardiola added.

“But now we know that Erling will always be there. Sometimes he (Foden) will be in a similar position, shoot and score and I want that, but now he will see the replays and know that Erling will always be there – that’s his biggest talent.”

Guardiola said that Nathan Ake (groin) will return from injury soon, while Aymeric Laporte (knee) is expected to be back in late September or October. Playmaker Jack Grealish (knee) has resumed training but is not ready for Saturday’s game.

City are second behind Arsenal in the league after three games.

