Pep Guardiola congratulates Mumbai City for topping ISL

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola congratulated sister club Mumbai City FC on Monday for their feat of topping the Indian Super League (ISL) points table and booking a spot in the AFC Champions League (ACL).

On Sunday, Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the final league encounter of the ongoing ISL to win the League Winners Shield and book a place in next season’s ACL.

Describing it as an incredible achievement, Guardiola in a press conference said, “It is part of the CFG family.”

“Now comes the play-off. Hopefully, they can do well,” he added.

“Congratulations to all the people. Every league is tricky and when you win it is well deserved,” he said.

The Guardiola-coached English Premier League champions Manchester City’s parent company, City Football Group, have bought a majority 65 percent stake in Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC.

