Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Pelé’s health improves, but he remains in hospital

Brazilian soccer great Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.

Pelé has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don’t know when he will be discharged from hospital.

He is “conscious and has stable vital signs,” a statement from the hospital said.

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 10:07:38 pm
