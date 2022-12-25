Pele’s family gathers at Sao Paulo hospital for Christmas

Pele’s daughter put up an Instagram picture with her father after doctors had earlier confirmed that the Brazilian legend’s kidney and heart problems had worsened since he had been admitted to the hospital.

“We’re still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together,” Kelly Cristina Nascimento wrote on her Instagram, with a picture showing one half of the legend.

The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, where Pele is being treated, had released a statement on Wednesday saying that the colon cancer that was afflicting the Brazilian legend had shown ‘progression’ and that he would be needing ‘more extensive care to treat kidney and heart failure’. A few moments after that statement, another daughter of Pele, Flavia Arantes, in a joint statement with Nascimento had announced that the 82-year-old would be spending Christmas in the hospital.

“Our Christmas at home has been suspended,” Nascimento wrote in a post on Wednesday. “We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay (at the hospital), with all the care that this new family … Einstein gives us!!” added Nascimento.

IOC president wishes Pele

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach was the latest in a long line of officials to pay tribute to Pele.

“[Pelé], our thoughts are with you,” the IOC President said. “Wishing you all the very best from the bottom of my heart.”

Pele’s last Instagram post was one where he congratulated Argentina and Lionel Messi for winning the World Cup and praised Morocco for punching above their weight.

“Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way. Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappé, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport. And I couldn’t fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It’s great to see Africa shine. Congratulations Argentina! Certainly Diego is smiling now,” he wrote.