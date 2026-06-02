Pelé’s 1958 final jersey is to be auctioned and estimated to be sold at price of 5.7 crores

Late Brazillian footbeller Pelé’s jersey donned during the final of the 1958 World Cup will be auctioned later in the month by fine art company Sotheby’s. The memorabilia is expected to be sold at around 5.7 crores (57,16,29,900 in Indian rupees and $6 million) according to a report from The Athletic.

The auction will be held from June 29 to July 16. In the final, Pelé scored twice against Sweden to help Brazil win 5-2.

Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.