Pele’s 100-year-old mother ‘unaware’ of son’s demise

Pele’s mother is unaware of the demise of legend, the Mirror reported on Saturday. Pele died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. He was 82.

Maria Lucia do Nascimento looks after their mother Celeste and Pele’s only surviving sibling, “We talk but she doesn’t know the situation. She’s in her own world.”

“She opens her eyes when I mention his name and say, ‘We’re going to pray for him’ but she’s not really conscious of what I’m saying,” she added.

Celeste celebrated her 100th birthday last month, with her son recording the special moment on Instagram.

He wrote alongside a photo of him with his arms around his loved one: “Today we celebrate 100 years of Celeste’s life. From a young age she taught me the value of love and peace. I have well over a hundred reasons to be thankful for being her son. I share these photos with you, with great emotion to celebrate this day. Thank you for every day by your side mum.”

Pelé had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs. He returned to the Albert Einstein hospital on November 29 with COVID-19 and a respiratory infection.

Last week, the hospital said in a statement his cancer had advanced.

Pelé led Brazil to World Cup victory in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s record during this year’s World Cup in Qatar.