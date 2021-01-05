Pele updates Instagram bio after Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his record

After Cristiano Ronaldo went past Pele in the list of most official goals ever scored, the Brazil legend updated his Instagram bio to cheekily dispute the record, claiming that he continues to be the ‘leading goal-scorer of all time.’

Ronaldo started 2021 with a bang as he scored twice during Juventus’ 4-1 victory over Udinese. In doing so, he overtook Pele’s incredible goal scoring record of 757 strikes.

Ronaldo has now notched 758 goals during his illustrious career and sits second in the all time goal scoring list, just one goal away from Josef Bican. It seemed only a matter of time before the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star moved up in the charts, particularly after surpassing 40 goals (yet again) for a calendar year in 2020.

Official figures are widely disputed but as far as the official tally goes, Pele stands third with 757 strikes. However, the 80-year old reiterates that he in fact scored in excess of 1,200 times in his bio update, claiming to be the highest goal scorer of all-time.

Pele on Instagram Pele on Instagram

Pele updated his bio and under ‘3x World Cup Champion’, he added ‘Leading Goal Scorer of All Time (1,283).’ The records from the 80-year-old’s playing days aren’t as complete as they are today and there is particular uncertainty about his stats in South America. The goals reportedly include friendlies, tour matches and from his time in the army.