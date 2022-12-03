Pele moved to palliative care after not responding to chemotherapy, suggests reports from Brazil

Three-time World Cup winner with Brazil, Pele has been shifted to the palliative care, which is meant for patients with potentially life-threatening diseases or conditions and end-of-life care, at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

According to reports from Brazilian publication Folha de S.Paulo, the 82-year-old was unresponsive to chemotherapy in his treatment of bowel cancer. The reports further suggested that Pele won’t be subjected to invasive tests or treatment.

Pele had been hospitalised last Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment.

His daughter Kely Nascimento had said on Instagram that there was “no surprise or emergency” regarding Pele’s condition.

On Wednesday, the Albert Einstein Hospital had stated, “After medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, with no need for admission in a semi-intensive care unit.”

Just as the reports broke, 2018 World Cup winner with France, Kylian Mbappe tweeted, “Pray for the King.” Mbappe had become the first teenager since Pele to score at the World Cup final since 1958 when he registered on the scoresheet against Croatia in the 2018 final.