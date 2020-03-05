‘All good’: Pele after being admitted to hospital for two days

Pele has suffered with mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012. (Reuters/File Photo) Pele has suffered with mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012. (Reuters/File Photo)

Pele is in hospital for what he says are two days of routine physical exams. ” hope to be back home tomorrow and starting my physical therapy. All is good, thank God,” the 79-year-old Pele wrote on social media late Wednesday.

The soccer great has suffered with mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012. He’s forced to use walkers and wheelchairs in public. He did not elaborate on the exams or give the name of the hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday.

His son, Edson Cholbi do Nascimento, said in interviews in February that Pele is “somewhat depressed” because he’s rarely left home since the beginning of his mobility problems.

The three-time World Cup champion dismissed that claim.

On February 20, Pele did not attend an unveiling of a lifesize statue of him at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Brazil’s 1970 World Cup triumph.

His spokesman, Pepito Fornos, said it was agreed with organizers that Pele would not be present for the unveiling. Nine players of that squad attended, and Pele gave a prerecorded video message.

