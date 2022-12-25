While You Were Asleep: Pele fights with faith in hospital, Joao Felix set to leave Atletico Madrid, Mourinho linked with Portugal’s job

Family members of Brazilian great Pelé have gathered at the Sao Paulo hospital, where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November.

Pelé has been in hospital since 29 November with complications related to colon cancer that was first diagnosed in September 2021. He has been undergoing chemotherapy ever since but doctors have given few details about his condition.

He also contracted Covid-19 earlier this month and doctors said on Wednesday the cancer had “progressed and [Pelé] required more care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions”. No other hospital statements have been published since.

Edson Cholbi Nascimento, one of Pelé’s sons and known as Edinho, arrived Saturday, one day after he gave a news conference to deny he would visit his father in hospital. Edinho, who works for a soccer club in southern Brazil, had said then that only doctors could help his father.

Pelé led Brazil to victory in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s record during the latest World Cup.

Felix to leave Atletico

Joao Felix is very likely to leave Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window. That is despite Felix enjoying an impressive World Cup with Portugal in Qatar. His unsustainable relationship with Diego Simeone is one of the main factors.

The 23-year-old who reminded everyone of his quality at the World Cup was the poster boy of Atletico’s style makeover, now he and his coach are just the image of how that attempted transition never got off the ground.

In his first season there was an incident when in an away game at Granada Simeone put Felix on as a second half substitute and told him to play through the middle with Alvaro Morata. He then threw on B-team centre-forward Dario Poveda and wanted Joao to move out wide. He didn’t, and Simeone spent several minutes screaming at him from the touchline to change positions as the player kept his back to the technical area turning a deaf ear to the instructions.

It’s a scenario that has been repeated many times since.

Mourinho to Portugal?

AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham said that it’s an ‘honour’ that Portugal want to hire Jose Mourinho as their new manager. Portugal are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Fernando Santos following their 2022 World Cup exit in Qatar.

There have been rumours since Santos departure that Mourinho could combine the Portugal job with his current one at Roma.

Mourinho has also been linked with the Brazil job along with the Portugal role following Tite quitting his role just hours after their 2022 World Cup quarter-final exit to Croatia.

Abraham told Gazzetta dello Sport: “He is a great coach and of course, everyone wants him. It’s an honour that an important country like Portugal chases him.

“I am sure the coach is focused on Roma. We’ve read many things, but we didn’t talk about them and Mourinho has always tried to make us improve, we are focused on the season.”

Santos was manager of Portugal for eight years and led them to success back at Euro 2016.