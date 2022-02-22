scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Must Read

Pele extends hospital stay due to infection

The 81-year-old Pelé went in on February 13 to continue treatment for his colon cancer, and days later doctors found the infection.

By: PTI | Sau Paulo |
February 22, 2022 9:46:52 am
Pele, Brazil, Brazil Pele, Pele Brazil, Pele tumor, sports news, indian expressPele remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches. (File)

Pele has extended a scheduled hospital stay due to a urinary infection.

The 81-year-old Pelé went in on February 13 to continue treatment for his colon cancer, and days later doctors found the infection, Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement on Monday.

“His clinical conditions are stable, and his release should take place on the next few days,” the hospital said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Pelé has had chemotherapy to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August. He was briefly put in intensive care shortly after the surgery on his colon, and has since recovered.

He was discharged on Sept. 30, almost one month after being hospitalized, but has spent more days in hospital since.

Pelé had been recovering at his home in Guarujá, outside Sao Paulo. He posted on social media several updates on his improving health.

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 in 92 matches.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

3rd T20I: India beat West Indies by 17 runs, win series 3-0
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 22: Latest News