Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Daughter says Pelé back in hospital to regulate medication

n 2019, Pele, who has been frequently hospitalized in the last few years for kidney and prostate procedures, was under care in the French capital Paris and had his kidney stones removed.

Brazilian soccer great Pelé was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter said on Wednesday.

Kely Nascimento added that there was “no emergency” concerning her 82-year-old father’s health.

Nascimento, who lives in the United States, made the comments in an Instagram post after what she called “lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health.” ESPN Brasil reported earlier that the three-time World Cup champion was taken to Hospital Albert Einstein due to “general swelling.” “Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love,” Nascimento said.

Spokespeople for Pelé and Hospital Albert Einstein did not reply to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Pelé removed a tumor in September of 2021, with the hospital saying then that he would begin chemotherapy.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé, has used his social media channels since then to deny he was in poor health. His latest public comment was in an Instagram post on Oct. 23, his birthday.

“I just want to express my gratitude. Life is good. Turning 82 with my family, in good health, is the best gift. Thank you for everything I have received,” he said in a video.

Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains the country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches for the national team.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 09:17:30 pm
