Peerless break Big 3 dominance in Calcutta league

Peerless SC effectively became the Calcutta Football League (CFL) champions Thursday after East Bengal offered a no-show against Calcutta Customs in their final league fixture. The Indian Football Association (IFA) will make the formal announcement after receiving match commissioner Bikash Mukherjee’s report. Peerless’ achievement is historic, because it’s after 61 years that a team other than the Big Three – Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting – will lay their hands on the CFL title. Back in 1958, Eastern Railway had clinched the crown. Peerless finished with 23 points from 11 matches.

East Bengal’s original game against Customs was abandoned on September 29 due to a waterlogged pitch at the East Bengal ground. The IFA rescheduled the match to Thursday at Kalyani Stadium. The red-and-gold brigade appealed for postponement till October 21, as their coach Alejandro Menendez and players were on leave. Today, after waiting for the East Bengal team for 32 minutes, officials blew the final whistle. East Bengal had an improbable task of winning by a seven-goal margin. Following the forfeiture, they face potential points deduction. As per rules, East Bengal should lose three points and three goals.