Watch: Paulo Dybala receives heartwarming welcome from AS Roma fans

Updated: July 27, 2022 10:49:09 am
AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala on Tuesday stated that his contract with former club Juventus had not been revived because he was not part of the Serie A club’s future plans. However, tons of AS Roma fans welcomed him in the Italian capital.
The 28-year-old has donned the Argentina jersey 34 times and participated in the Europa Conference League champions on a free transfer last week after his departure from Juventus.
La joya💎🧡❤️ #Dybala pic.twitter.com/ARTAwlm1Pb
— Zeyad. (@Zey4d0) July 26, 2022
“With Juve it was not a financial problem,” Dybala told reporters.
“We had a deal to sign in October, then the club asked us to wait and in March told me that I would have not been part of their future plans. The club took a different decision together with the coach.”
After joining Juventus from Palermo in 2015, Dybala has five league titles to his kitty along with four Coppa Italia trophies with and has scored 115 goals in 293 appearances across all the competitions thus far. However, the last two seasons were hampered for Dybala owing to a string of injuries.
“At Juve I earned experience, I’ll try to do my best in the locker room as well to help (the team) win and to always be positive during difficult moments,” he was quoted as saying in a Reuters report.
Subscriber Only Stories
“It is too soon to talk about the scudetto. At the moment there are teams which are ahead of us, we need to work with a peace of mind. Everyone likes to win, we need to do it match after match and later on we will see where we have arrived”, he had said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury
How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drivePremium
Latest News
Rupee falls 10 paise to 79.88 against US dollar in early trade
The Right Choice | To take a gap year or not while at university? Experts explain
Marvel Studio taps Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
Madhya Pradesh: Rs 3,419 crore power bill shocks consumer; amount reduced to Rs 1,300 after correction
BJP activist held for juxtaposing Mamata’s photo with picture of cash seized by ED in poster
Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, see poster
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s viral photo leaves fans excited for Pathaan
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court to hear plea on EWS quota today
Registration for non-plan admissions to Class 11 in Delhi Government schools begins today
Rain fury: Flood-like situation in 3 districts of Rajasthan, 4 children drown; trains cancelled
Give regular poha a healthy twist with this fibre-rich, easy recipe
Jerome Powell’s bond market recession indicator is sending a warning