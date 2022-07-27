scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Watch: Paulo Dybala receives heartwarming welcome from AS Roma fans

Dybala has five league titles to his kitty along with four Coppa Italia trophies with and has scored 115 goals in 293 appearances across all the competitions thus far.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 27, 2022 10:49:09 am
Paulo Dybala"With Juve it was not a financial problem," Dybala told reporters. (Videograb)

AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala on Tuesday stated that his contract with former club Juventus had not been revived because he was not part of the Serie A club’s future plans. However, tons of AS Roma fans welcomed him in the Italian capital.

The 28-year-old has donned the Argentina jersey 34 times and participated in the Europa Conference League champions on a free transfer last week after his departure from Juventus.

“With Juve it was not a financial problem,” Dybala told reporters.

“We had a deal to sign in October, then the club asked us to wait and in March told me that I would have not been part of their future plans. The club took a different decision together with the coach.”

After joining Juventus from Palermo in 2015, Dybala has five league titles to his kitty along with four Coppa Italia trophies with and has scored 115 goals in 293 appearances across all the competitions thus far. However, the last two seasons were hampered for Dybala owing to a string of injuries.

“At Juve I earned experience, I’ll try to do my best in the locker room as well to help (the team) win and to always be positive during difficult moments,” he was quoted as saying in a Reuters report.

“It is too soon to talk about the scudetto. At the moment there are teams which are ahead of us, we need to work with a peace of mind. Everyone likes to win, we need to do it match after match and later on we will see where we have arrived”, he had said.

