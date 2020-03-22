Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala celebrates (File Photo/Reuters) Juventus’ Paulo Dybala celebrates (File Photo/Reuters)

Paulo Dybala has tested postive for the Covid-19 virus, becoming the third Juventus footballer to have tested positive for coronavirus, the pandemic sweeping the globe.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Dybala confirmed that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatin have both tested positive. The Argentine forward was tested for the disease last week and is currently self-isolating at home.

Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid-19 y tanto Oriana como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos encontramos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/g1X1Qtx2S3 — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive,” Dybala posted on Twitter.

More to Follow…

