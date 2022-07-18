scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

Paulo Dybala set to join AS Roma on free transfer

Dybala, who was linked with a transfer to Inter Milan after his deal with Juventus expire

By: Reuters |
July 18, 2022 1:52:40 pm
Paulo DybalaPaulo Dybala reacts after his last match with Juventus. (Reuters)

Argentina international forward Paulo Dybala has agreed a deal in principle to sign for Serie A side AS Roma on a free transfer following his departure from Juventus, a source close to the club told Reuters on Monday.

Dybala, who was linked with a transfer to Inter Milan after his deal with Juventus expired, will sign a three-year contract with Roma worth 6 million euros ($6.09 million), Italian news agency ANSA said.

The 28-year-old won five league titles and four Coppa Italia trophies with Juventus after joining the Turin-based club from Palermo in 2015, scoring 115 goals in 293 appearances across all competitions.

Dybala will become Roma’s fourth signing of the transfer window after the arrivals of midfielder Nemanja Matic, goalkeeper Mile Svilar and defender Zeki Celik.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season and won the Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho.

