‘Just go to Saudi, just get out the way’: Scholes slams Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United player Paul Scholes blasted captain Bruno Fernandes for his comments about manager Michael Carrick’s tactics after their embarrassing 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League. Scholes said that Fernandes should just leave European football behind and go to Saudi Arabia because no one will trust him after those comments.

‘What Bruno Fernandes said last week, I think that’s unforgivable. How can Bruno Fernandes be trusted to be captain of any team he ever goes to now? I think he probably needs to get away from European football and just go to Saudi, just get out of the way. I don’t think any manager, any member of staff can trust him after that,’ Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football.