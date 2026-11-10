Scholes says Manchester United players’ lap of honour after games ’embarrassing’

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes said that manager Michael Carrick and the players should stop doing the lap of honour on the pitch after the end of every match. United are in a major fix this season, with the club heading into the November international break in the relegation zone.
“I tell you one thing they need to do: stop doing these laps of honour after every game. It’s so bad. Jesus, it’s embarrassing. Every game’s like the last game of the season. Just get off!,” Scholes said on the Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.
On Sunday, United had scored twice in stoppage time to rescue a chaotic 4-4 draw at home to Aston Villa. Under-pressure manager Carrick, whose standing amongst the United faithful remains high despite a calamitous season so far, earned a boost in midweek as his side hit back from two goals down to beat AS Roma 3-2 in the Champions League.
Another rescue act looked beyond his team, though, as Villa, who scored twice inside the opening five minutes through Alysson and Nicolas Jackson before a Bruno Fernandes penalty and an equaliser from Youri Tielemans, reasserted their dominance.
United crumbled early in the second half with Diogo Dalot conceding a needless spot kick for a foul on Alysson and John McGinn firing home the 48th-minute penalty. Leon Goretzka then restored Villa’s two-goal lead five minutes later with a tap-in after sloppy United defending.
But whatever the ills that have befallen the 20-times English champions, there is no denying their fighting spirit. Joshua Zirkzee gave United late hope by slotting home in stoppage time before substitute Patrick Dorgu headed in after Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki flapped at a corner — sparking delirium amongst the home fans.
The unlikely draw left United in 18th place with a mere eight points from 10 games, above Sunderland only on goal difference after the Black Cats claimed a first league win since August by beating Chelsea 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.