Scholes says Manchester United players’ lap of honour after games ’embarrassing’

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes said that manager Michael Carrick and the players should stop doing the lap of honour on the pitch after the end of every match. United are in a major fix this season, with the club heading into the November international break in the relegation zone.

“I tell you one thing they need to do: stop doing these laps of honour after every game. It’s so bad. Jesus, it’s embarrassing. Every game’s like the last game of the season. Just get off!,” Scholes said on the Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.

On Sunday, United had scored twice in stoppage time to rescue a chaotic 4-4 draw at home to Aston Villa. Under-pressure manager Carrick, whose standing amongst the United faithful remains high despite a calamitous season so far, earned a boost in midweek as his side hit back from two goals down to beat AS Roma 3-2 in the Champions League.