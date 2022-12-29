Paul Pogba’s social media posts baffles Juventus fans

Juventus fans were baffled by French superstar Paul Pogba’s social media posts. The 29-year-old was seen on slopes during the festive period.

Pogba has not played a single game for the Italian side after returning on a second stint earlier this year due to a thigh injury. It is unclear if the Frenchmen were participating in some sport or activity. However, according to Italian Publication Tuttosport, the Juve fans fumed and took to social media for their discontent.

Pogba did not participate in the World Cup either. Nevertheless, the midfielder was seen in the stadiums cheering his France side.

Juventus had a poor start to Seria A. However Massimiliano Allegri’s men turned the tables around before the World Cup break winning five in five. They are 3rd in the table with 31 points. Napoli is the league leader with 41 points.

The Italian league will resume from January 3rd.

Juve’s Champions League campaign too has come to an end before the World Cup.

The club is in turmoil with Chairman Andrea Agnelli leaving the club and the new board taking over Allegris’s future is uncertain.

Juventus has been under scrutiny by prosecutors and the country’s market watchdog for alleged false accounting, which led the board to resign last month.

Prosecutors have requested Agnelli, 11 other people and the club itself stand trial. Agnelli, a member of the family which controls Juventus and the team’s chairman for over a decade, said that by stepping down he had wanted to avoid any risk that people might think his personal situation could affect the club’s decisions.

“On top of loving Juventus, in recent years I have given my best to achieving results on and off the pitch,” Agnelli told shareholders gathered in Turin’s Juventus Stadium.