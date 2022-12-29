scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Paul Pogba’s social media posts baffles Juventus fans

The 29-year-old was seen on slopes during the festive period. Pogba has not played a single game for the Italian side after returning on a second stint due to a thigh injury.

Juve fans unhappy with injured Paul Pogba going to slopes. (Reuters, Screengrab)

Juventus fans were baffled by French superstar Paul Pogba’s social media posts. The 29-year-old was seen on slopes during the festive period.

Pogba has not played a single game for the Italian side after returning on a second stint earlier this year due to a thigh injury. It is unclear if the Frenchmen were participating in some sport or activity. However, according to Italian Publication Tuttosport, the Juve fans fumed and took to social media for their discontent.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba)

Pogba did not participate in the World Cup either. Nevertheless, the midfielder was seen in the stadiums cheering his France side.

Juventus had a poor start to Seria A. However Massimiliano Allegri’s men turned the tables around before the World Cup break winning five in five. They are 3rd in the table with 31 points. Napoli is the league leader with 41 points.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba)

The Italian league will resume from January 3rd.

Juve’s Champions League campaign too has come to an end before the World Cup.

The club is in turmoil with Chairman Andrea Agnelli leaving the club and the new board taking over Allegris’s future is uncertain.

Read |Quitting Juventus top job wasn’t easy, Andrea Agnelli says

Juventus has been under scrutiny by prosecutors and the country’s market watchdog for alleged false accounting, which led the board to resign last month.

Prosecutors have requested Agnelli, 11 other people and the club itself stand trial. Agnelli, a member of the family which controls Juventus and the team’s chairman for over a decade, said that by stepping down he had wanted to avoid any risk that people might think his personal situation could affect the club’s decisions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“On top of loving Juventus, in recent years I have given my best to achieving results on and off the pitch,” Agnelli told shareholders gathered in Turin’s Juventus Stadium.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 15:02 IST
Next Story

The most ordered food item on Zomato this year is…

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 29: Latest News
close