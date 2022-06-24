Paul Pogba’s elder brother Florentin transferred to ATK Mohun Bagan

In a huge transfer scoop for Indian Super League franchise ATK Mohun Bagan, former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s elder brother Florentin Pogba will play for them this season.

Pogba’s now former club Ligue 2 side Sochaux-Montbeliard said in a statement, “Florentin Pogba leaves Sochaux-Montbeliard. One year from the end of his contract, the Guinean International wanted to discover a new championship and was transferred to ATK Mohun Bagan FC, which plays in the Indian championship.”

“Florentin Pogba arrived at the Club in the summer of 2020. He played for two seasons with the Sochaux jersey, playing 62 Ligue 2 BKT matches. The FCSM wishes the best to its now former central defender who will turn 32 in a few weeks,” the statement concluded.

The 31-year-old defender leaves the club after two seasons and 62 Ligue 2 matches, with a year left on his contract.