Paul Pogba’s elder brother Florentin transferred to ATK Mohun Bagan

Updated: June 24, 2022 11:52:23 pm
In a huge transfer scoop for Indian Super League franchise ATK Mohun Bagan, former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s elder brother Florentin Pogba will play for them this season.
Pogba’s now former club Ligue 2 side Sochaux-Montbeliard said in a statement, “Florentin Pogba leaves Sochaux-Montbeliard. One year from the end of his contract, the Guinean International wanted to discover a new championship and was transferred to ATK Mohun Bagan FC, which plays in the Indian championship.”
“Florentin Pogba arrived at the Club in the summer of 2020. He played for two seasons with the Sochaux jersey, playing 62 Ligue 2 BKT matches. The FCSM wishes the best to its now former central defender who will turn 32 in a few weeks,” the statement concluded.
🚨🦁 Florentin Pogba transféré au @atkmohunbaganfc à un an de la fin de son contrat.
👋 Le FCSM souhaite le meilleur à son désormais ancien défenseur central qui fêtera ses 32 ans dans quelques semaines.
— FC Sochaux-Montbéliard (@FCSM_officiel) June 24, 2022
Best of Express Premium
The 31-year-old defender leaves the club after two seasons and 62 Ligue 2 matches, with a year left on his contract.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-