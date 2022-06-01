Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United in the summer

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 1, 2022 5:29:33 pm
paul pogbaPaul Pogba's time at Manchester United has come to an end

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s tumultuous time at the club will come to an end when he will leave Old Trafford after his contract expires at the end of this month, the Premier League side said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The French international re-signed for United from Juventus in 2016 but failed to deliver on his huge promise, often struggling for consistency at Old Trafford.

“The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract,” the club said in a statement.

“The Frenchman has enjoyed a long association with United, having joined the club’s Academy from Le Havre at the age of just 16.

“Pogba quickly progressed through the ranks, first impressing in the Under-18s and then swiftly moving upwards to the Reserves.

“He first drew widespread attention as part of the Youth Cup side that achieved the club’s unprecedented 10th success in 2011, playing in both legs of that year’s final against Sheffield United.

“The following season, he was granted a first-team debut under Sir Alex Ferguson, in a 3-0 League Cup win away at Leeds United. in the summer of 2012, due to strong competition for places at Old Trafford, Pogba joined Italian giants Juventus.

“However, in 2016, he made the emotional decision to return to Old Trafford, in a bid to continue the nascent United career he had begun in that breakthrough season of 2011/12.

Pogba provided more Premier League assists (9) than any other Man Utd player during the 2021/22 season, despite playing 1,355 minutes. Four of them came against Leeds United on the opening day.

Pogba’s (second) Manchester United career by numbers:

224 Appearances
40 Goals scored in all competitions
38 Premier League assists
29 Premier League goals
2 Trophies won

